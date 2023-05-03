By Imran Khan • 03 May 2023 • 11:41

UPDATE: At least nine dead, multiple injured after 14-year-old opens fire at Belgrade school

Officials in Belgrade said at least nine people have been killed after a student opened fire with his father’s gun at a school.

UPDATE: Wednesday, April 3 at 1.43 pm

Authorities in Belgrade have said that nine people have died after a student opened fire at a school on Wednesday, May 3.

A statement by the Serbian ministry, cited by 20Minutes, said “The local police sent all available patrols to the scene and detained the suspect without resistance in the schoolyard”.

Police said that the student shot several times with a pistol that belonged to his father, as he carried it inside the backpack, along with flammable liquid.

The ministry said, “The police are working to clarify the facts and circumstances in relation to what happened”.

According to the local media, multiple ambulances were in the area, as well as several police officers with special intervention teams.

Officials said that the area around the Vladislav Ribnikar school, near the center of Belgrade, is under lockdown.

According to the classmates of the suspect, the teenager had gone to a birthday party the day before, where he had behaved “normality”.

One of the students said, “He got very good grades in everything, so we called him a nerd”.

Meanwhile, as the boy was arrested by the police, he reportedly raised his arms and told the officers that “I shot them because I am a psychopath.”

Officials in Serbia said a teenage boy has been arrested after he used a gun and shot several times at a school in Belgrade.

Wednesday, April 3 at 11.41 am

A shocking attack in Serbia has resulted in the death of one person, while several students have also been injured after a 14-year-old boy opened fire at a school in Belgrade.

According to local reports, cited by Metro, the incident happened on Wednesday, May 3, after the boy allegedly took his father’s gun and used it to shoot several people at the school.

The boy, who is reportedly a seventh-grade student, also shot a history teacher in the school, which is located in a wealthy area of the city.

Police said the shooting was reported at Vladislav Ribnikar primary school at about 8.40 am local time, where several embassies are also located.

The suspect was then arrested, as terrified parents rushed to the school while it was being evacuated.

The area around the school was cordoned and five ambulances were reportedly parked around the scene.

The number of victims injured in the attack is unconfirmed.