By Imran Khan • 03 May 2023 • 15:38

BREAKING: Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin with drones to kill Putin Image: Shag 7799 Shutterstock.com

Officials in Russia have accused Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin during a failed attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin.

Russia has announced that Ukraine used drone attacks on the Kremlin while making a failed attempt to kill Putin.

The Kremlin made this statement on Wednesday, May 3, as cited by Russian state news agency, TASS, and said that “Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin”.

It said that “As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action”.

“We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the president’s life, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned”, it said.

The statement also added that “The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit.”

The Russian presidential press service said that no casualties have been reported after the attack, as the parts of the drones are scattered all across the Kremlin complex.

“The Russian president was not harmed as a result of the terrorist attack. His schedule has not changed and continues as usual”, said the presidential press service.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin was at his Novo Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow at the time of the attack, where he met Nizhny Novgorod Governor Gleb Nikitin.