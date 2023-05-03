By Imran Khan • 03 May 2023 • 10:48

BREAKING: Three injured, including 5-year-old after car overturns in Spain

Officials in Spain said the car overturned in the municipality of Montserrat resulting in three people being rushed to the hospital.

A major car accident in Spain has resulted in three people being injured, including a child.

According to official reports cited by Levente-EMW on Wednesday, May 3, the incident happened in the municipality of Montserrat, in the Valencian Community.

Officials said that three victims were travelling in the car when it overturned, as per a statement by the Emergency Information and Coordination Center (CICU).

The accident occurred on a road to Les Canyades and after the emergency services were informed, SAMU and SVB units were rushed to the scene.

Medical officials said that the five-year-old child was evacuated in the advanced life support ambulance to Hospital La Fe in Valencia.

The other two victims in the accident include a 33-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man.

The paramedics treated both victims on the scene before they were taken to the Hospital General de Valencia.