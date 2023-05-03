British tourist critical after attack in Tenerife

By John Ensor • 03 May 2023 • 16:13

Veronicas Strip, Tenerife. Credit: Aisano/creative Commons Attribution-Share-Alike 3.0

A British tourist has been taken to hospital in Tenerife where he is fighting for his life in intensive care, following an assault.

The incident occurred on Sunday, April 30, when the unnamed 30-something man was assaulted in Playa de las Americas on the island of Tenerife, writes The Sun.

According to reports the man received a blow to his head which rendered him unconscious, but then fell to the floor whereupon he fractured his skull which led to internal bleeding.

Police have reportedly arrested three men, also believed to be of British origin over the incident which happened by the road near Las Veronicas, early on Sunday morning.

Paramedics attended the incident, and he was then transferred to the island capital of Santa Cruz, where he is currently being treated in the intensive care unit at Our Lady of Candelaria University Hospital.

Local media reports allege that an argument ensued between the victim and three other men who were all under the influence of alcohol. One of the threesome threw a single punch which dropped the man to the ground.

Spanish National Police have arrested the three men but have not yet released any information while the investigation is ongoing.

Veronicas Strip is a well-known attraction with visitors to Tenerife and is referred to as the ‘ultimate destination for partygoers’ with its many bars, restaurants and clubs.