Business Extra

By Linda Hall • 03 May 2023 • 23:20

TAIPAI, TAIWAN: Armed conflict with China would deal catastrophic blow to the global economy Photo credit: CC/Heeheemalu

Things to come BRITAIN’S Foreign Secretary James Cleverly warned that armed conflict between China and Taiwan would destroy world trade, dealing a catastrophic blow to the global economy. Discussing Britian’s relations with Beijing, Cleverly said no country could shield itself from the repercussions of a war in Taiwan.

Fair shares SPAIN’S capital gains tax charged at a maximum of 26 per cent when selling shares is 6.45 percentage points higher than the EU’s 19.55 per cent. The Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Slovakia and Slovenia charge nothing at all, while Belgium charges 0.15 per cent on transactions over €1 million.

Off the menu PREZZO, affected by soaring energy and food costs, will close 46 loss-making Italian restaurants in towns where the post-Covid recovery has proved harder than the private equity-owned chain had anticipated. Approximately 810 workers were at risk of redundancy due to the overhaul, Prezzo said.

Fast lanes SPANISH toll road company Albertis is bidding a total of €6 billion for three contracts to manage the Attica motorway in Athens, four motorways in Puerto Rico and the 16.5-kilometre State Highway 288 in Houston. With two lanes in each direction this is one of the busiest roads in Texas.

Downsizing JOHN LEWIS PARTNERSHIP will halve the size of its central London headquarters now that thousands of employees work from home. The offices occupy 220,000 square feet (approximately 2,044 square metres) but only half of that is being used and some floors have been completely closed off.

Stat of the week: €76 million is the amount of a government contract awarded to Hispasat to close the digital gap by providing Spain’s rural areas with a broadband internet connection until December 2027.