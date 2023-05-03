By Betty Henderson • 03 May 2023 • 13:00

Crossfit winners pose on the podium in Torrox Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Torrox (via Facebook)

OVER the weekend, Torrox’s Ferrara Sports Park witnessed a thrilling crossfit event that brought together over 500 athletes and 2,000 spectators from all over Spain from Saturday, April 29.

The ‘Elite Functional Challenger’, Spain’s biggest crossfit event, was a resounding success, with participants showcasing their strength, agility, and endurance in a series of grueling challenges.

The crossfit fitness festival, spanning over three days, was a massive celebration of sports, with the athletes pushing themselves to their limits and beyond. The competition was intense, with the winners in each crossfit category receiving well-deserved prizes for their efforts.

However, the event was not just about sports and fun; it was also a heartwarming charity event. Proceeds from the event will go towards researching and fighting against ALS, a debilitating disease that affects thousands of people worldwide.

In addition to being an unforgettable sporting event, the crossfit fitness festival also gave Torrox a significant economic boost, with hotels and apartments fully booked. Mayor Óscar Medina was overjoyed to host such an exciting event that brought tourism and excitement to the town.

Medina proudly announced that it was the first time in history that the town was 100 per cent occupied during the May Day long weekend. The event coincided with Torrox’s wine tasting event, which added to the town’s bustling atmosphere and added to the record-breaking occupancy rates.

The ‘Elite Functional Challenger’ was an event that brought together crossfit athletes, locals, and tourists alike in the town of Torrox. It was a celebration of physical fitness, sportsmanship, and community spirit. The event also provided an opportunity for local businesses to showcase their wares and attract visitors to the town.

The crossfit event culminated with a massive community party featuring local DJs Vicman Romero & Mike Sildavia, which was a fitting end to the event, allowing participants and spectators to unwind and relax after a long and strenuous weekend.