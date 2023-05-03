Dyson goes abroad again with new Singapore factory and Philippines tech centre

By Linda Hall • 03 May 2023 • 11:07
DYSON HEADQUARTERS: Moved to Singapore in 2019
Photo credit: CC/Westliche
Although the Singapore outlay will be “significantly larger”, the UK and Philippines investments involve a respective £100 million (€113.4 million) and £166 million (€118.2 million).
This latest announcement confirms billionaire Sir James Dyson’s policy of basing manufacturing operations outside Britain while retaining research and development functions in the UK.
These includes research and robotics facilities in Malmesbury and Hullavington in Wiltshire.
James Dyson, habitually linked by the public to vacuum cleaners, was a prominent Brexit supporter, maintaining that the UK stood to gain more by leaving Europe than it would lose.
Inevitably, he faced strong criticism in 2019 for relocating the company’s headquarters to Singapore, where it already owned factories.
The new Singapore plant will be its biggest ever investment in “advanced manufacturing”, Dyson said. Meanwhile, the Philippines technology centre, which will engage 400 new engineers, will double the amount of factory space devoted to advanced technologies.
The Bristol site would hire more software, AI and connectivity engineers, revealed Jake Dyson, the founder’s son and chief engineer.
The Singapore plant will produce batteries using proprietary new technology but Dyson preferred not to give more details, citing “commercial sensitivities.” Nevertheless, it appears that the company believes that it can make smaller, lighter and more energy-dense batteries to power its gadgets.
Battery technology development played a key part in Dyson’s plans to manufacture an electric car, which were later discarded owing to the immense cost.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.