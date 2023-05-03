By Julia Cameron • 03 May 2023 • 10:18
Frank Lampard in another defeat for Chelsea.
Credit: wsyperek/Pixabay.com
Arsenal came out top in the match between Arenal and Chelsea at the Emirate’s Stadium on Tuesday night at the London derby.
Frank Lampard has now suffered the ignominy of six successive defeats for Chelsea with Arsenal’s 3-1 win.
Two goals from Martin Odegard and a third from Gabriel Jesus in the 31st minute sealed the victory with only one goal from Chelsea pulled back by Noni Madueke in the second half. The victory brings Arsenal back into first place in the Premier League.
It was a sweet victory for Arsenal who not long ago were the laughing stock of London playing to empty seats. Now it’s Chelsea’s turn with six defeats in a row and zero wins in nine games.
Arsenal fans showed no mercy with their chants taunting Frank Lampard in a chorus of “Super Frankie Lampard.”
The team were confident after their defeat at the Etihad, and they made the most of the time and space on the pitch to exhibit the type of football that should keep City on its toes.
Chelsea is due to play away at Bournemouth this Saturday while Arsenal plays away at Newcastle United on Sunday.
