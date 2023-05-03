Improved vehicles sales in April still remain below pre-pandemic levels

By Linda Hall • 03 May 2023 • 18:03
Registrations grew by 8.2 per cent with a total of 74,749 vehicles sold, consolidating the industry’s recovery during the first four months of the year with sales of 312,314 units, an increase of 33.7 per cent.
This was due to improvements both in production and deliveries, announced car manufacturers’ association Anfac and distributors Faconauto and Ganvam.
In contrast, 2022 was catastrophic, owing to the microchip crisis and bottlenecks when transporting vehicles, they said.
Despite the increase, registrations are a long way from the pace and volume of pre-pandemic transactions when April 2019 saw sales of more than 100,000 vehicles, 28.4 per cent more than in April 2023.
“April’s figures make us look back with nostalgia to before the pandemic when, as summer approached, the market had no trouble in exceeding 100,000 registrations,” Raul Morales, Faconauto’s Communications director.
Sales of cars and SUVs to companies and rental firms were 8.9 per cent up on last year, with sales of 30,615 units, with rent-a-car registrations improving by 30.6 per cent to 15,753 units.
Sales to private individuals fell by 1.9 per cent with 28,381 registrations last month although light commercial vehicle sales rose by 12.9 per cent compared with April 2022.
