By Julia Cameron • 03 May 2023 • 8:50

Is the hottest day the world has ever seen on its way? Credit: geralt/Pixabay.com

The hottest day ever could be coming from the El Niño weather system.

The El Niño weather system comes about every few years. It’s associated with hot temperatures and it’s due here again in 2023.

The increase in surface temperatures is concentrated in the central-east Pacific Ocean and according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) in Australia, those sea temperatures could cross the El Niño threshold this year.

When El Niño paid a visit in 2016, we had record-breaking temperatures and the hottest year in recorded history.

Net weather forecaster, Nick Finnis said “It could push the world past a new average temperature record with help from climate change-induced global warming.”

In the UK temperatures breached 40C for the first time ever and with El Niño on its way this summer records could be smashed again.

The highest registered temperature on earth is 56.7C which was recorded in California’s Death Valley on the 10th of July 1913.

Nick Finnis went on to say, “Many models are forecasting a moderate El Niño event from summer this year, but we should get a better picture by June.” He said he thought southeast Asia, India, Australia, parts of the Amazon and southern Africa as the regions at risk from extreme heat this year.

He also said, “The UK may not see any dramatic temperature rises this year, but El Niño could result in higher temperatures next year, more particularly in summer.”