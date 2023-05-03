Kevin Costner’s wife files for divorce in the US

By Julia Cameron • 03 May 2023 • 9:29
Kevin Costner’s wife files for divorce.
Credit: Georges Biard/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/en:Creative_Commons
Papers were filed on Monday to end their 18-year-old marriage. A statement put out for Mr Costner hinted that the Yellowstone star was possibly not in agreement about the separation.
A representative for Mr Costner said, “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.”
He continued to say, “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”
Baumgartner has asked for joint custody of their children: Cayden 15, Hayes 14, and Grace 12. Costner has also asked for joint custody.
The couple met in the 1980s but didn’t date until 1999. They split up briefly in 2003 when Baumgartner wanted to have children and Costner didn’t want to commit to having any more (he already has 4 other children, 3 from his first marriage to Cindy Silva and one from a brief relationship with Bridget Rooney)
However, they got over that bump and went on to have three children together.
Costner’s first divorce was one of the most expensive in Hollywood history when Silva was awarded an estimated $80 million dollar settlement
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.