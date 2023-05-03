Love Island Lovers enjoyed a quick trip

By Guest Writer • 03 May 2023 • 12:04

The couple sat at the central table Credit: Phoenix Media Mallorca

WINNERS of Love Island UK 2022, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti enjoyed a quick trip to Mallorca last weekend with the highlight being a very special date night.

The couple were guests at the first night of “Exhibit Air”, the new evening show at The House of Son Amar.

After posing for some photos outside in the traditional courtyard of the venue, Ekin-Su and Davide were treated to an amazing show of music, dance, aerial acts, and feats of acrobatic daring.

The finale featured an acrobat flying over the heads of the audience as she was thrown from the aisle to the stage and the show has been described as “Las Vegas meets Spain” as it presents world class show stopping variety acts with the passion and elegance of flamenco.

The House of Son Amar is also the home for a wide variety of inside and outside events and a family show called Ojala which launched in 2021.

Later Davide and Ekin-Su went on to Social, a boutique club in Palma which is famous on the island for its late nights and DJs.

The next day the couple posted on Instagram as they wandered around Palma, the scene of their Love Island triumph.

What a great weekend for the Love Island lovers!