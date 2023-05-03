By Imran Khan • 03 May 2023 • 14:32

Man in UK kept flatmate´s body inside freezer for two years Image: Lolostock Shutterstock.com

A man in the UK admitted to keeping the body of his former flatmate in a freezer for almost two years.

In a shocking case heard at Derby Crown Court, a man has admitted that he kept to the body of his former flatmate inside a freezer for span of almost two years.

According to the BBC on Wednesday, May 3, Damion Johnson pleaded guilty to keeping the body of 71-year-old John Wainwright inside the freezer on his property in Birmingham.

Wainwright´s body was discovered in August 2020 after he reportedly died in September 2018.

Official reports state that Johnson and Wainwright used to live together in Cleveland Tower, Holywell Head, and the offence is believed to have taken place in the same flat.

Johnson admitted to “one count of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body between 1 September 2018 and 22 August 2020.”

However, the 52-year-old man has denied three counts against him of fraud by false representation, related to using Wainwright´s bank card in order to withdraw cash, pay for goods, as well as, for transferring money into his own account from September 23, 2018, to May 7, 2020.

Johnson now remains on bail and will face a trial on November 7, 2023.