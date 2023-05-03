By Imran Khan • 03 May 2023 • 14:32
Man in UK kept flatmate´s body inside freezer for two years
Image: Lolostock Shutterstock.com
In a shocking case heard at Derby Crown Court, a man has admitted that he kept to the body of his former flatmate inside a freezer for span of almost two years.
According to the BBC on Wednesday, May 3, Damion Johnson pleaded guilty to keeping the body of 71-year-old John Wainwright inside the freezer on his property in Birmingham.
Wainwright´s body was discovered in August 2020 after he reportedly died in September 2018.
Official reports state that Johnson and Wainwright used to live together in Cleveland Tower, Holywell Head, and the offence is believed to have taken place in the same flat.
Johnson admitted to “one count of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body between 1 September 2018 and 22 August 2020.”
However, the 52-year-old man has denied three counts against him of fraud by false representation, related to using Wainwright´s bank card in order to withdraw cash, pay for goods, as well as, for transferring money into his own account from September 23, 2018, to May 7, 2020.
Johnson now remains on bail and will face a trial on November 7, 2023.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.