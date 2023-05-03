By Imran Khan • 03 May 2023 • 13:14
Man stabbed multiple times during attack inside barber shop in UK
A man has been rushed to the hospital after he was stabbed multiple times during a fight that broke out between a group of men in a Liverpool barber shop.
According to the Echo on Wednesday, May 3, police said that they were called to the scene of the incident on Aigburth Road, after reports of a fight between a gang of men at the Groom Barber shop.
Officials said the incident was reported on Tuesday, May 2 at 3.40 pm, and after the police and paramedics reached the scene, they found a man in his 20s had been stabbed.
Merseyside police said that the man was stabbed in his leg and back, adding that, his injuries are not “life or limb-threatening.”
In a statement released following the incident, Chief Inspector Colin Dyer said, “We are in the early stages of investigating this incident as we seek to establish exactly what happened.”
“We currently have a large police presence in the area carrying out a number of lines of enquiry and I would encourage people who were on Aigburth Road this afternoon and saw this incident to come forward and tell us what they know”.
Dyer also said that “Anyone carrying knives or dangerous weapons to threaten the safety of themselves and others in our community will not be tolerated in our city and our officers are working to find those responsible and bring them to justice”.
He also issued an appeal asking anyone with information to contact the DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 anonymously quoting log 712 of 2 May.
