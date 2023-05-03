By Betty Henderson • 03 May 2023 • 14:00

Guests line up to enter the Cuevas del Tesoro cave attraction over the bank holiday weekend. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Rincón de La Victoria (via Facebook)

THOUSANDS of tourists from all over the world flocked to the Cueva del Tesoro caves in Rincón de la Victoria during the recent May Day holiday from Saturday, April 2 until Monday, May 1.

The impressive visitor figures even set a record for the Cueva del Tesoro caves, with a whopping 35 per cent increase in visitors compared to the same weekend last year.

Over the course of the three-day holiday weekend, a total of 1,072 people explored the cave’s stunning galleries. The largest number of visitors arrived on Monday, May 1, which coincided with the arrival of several cruise ships in nearby international port, Malaga.

The Cueva del Tesoro caves are located in the El Cantal area, known for its beautiful Jurassic-era cliffs.

The cave, one of only three known marine caves in the world, is home to prehistoric artifacts and ancient rock art, dating back to the Paleolithic and Bronze Ages. Visitors to the Cueva del Tesoro can explore its fascinating galleries, which are filled with stunning formations, hidden chambers, and underground lakes.

The cave’s unique location, on the edge of the Mediterranean Sea, means that it has been shaped by thousands of years of marine erosion, creating a truly one-of-a-kind natural wonder.

With 71,899 visitors in 2022, an increase of 53 per cent from the previous year, the Cueva del Tesoro is rapidly becoming a must-see destination for travellers to the region.

German, English, French, and Italian tourists make up the largest group of visitors to the Cueva del Tesoro, with many drawn to its stunning beauty and rich cultural history.

From the awe-inspiring natural beauty of the Cueva del Tesoro’s galleries to its fascinating cultural history, there’s something for everyone to discover at the attraction which has contributed to its increasing popularity in recent years.

The major boost in visitor numbers to the Cueva del Tesoro is also expected to also have a positive impact on the town’s economy.