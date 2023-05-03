MET’s reputation in tatters as two police officers arrested for kidnap and rape

By John Ensor • 03 May 2023 • 0:38

Under fire: MET police reputation. Credit: Carrie Gomez/ Shutterstock.com.

The Metropolitan Police Force has been rocked by a new scandal following the arrests of two of its officers.

A woman has claimed she was kidnapped after which she endured violence and rape at the hands of two off-duty Metropolitan police officers, according to The Sun, Tuesday, May 2.

The victim alleges that the two policemen together with a third man all met at a club before taking her by taxi to a flat, where she said she was held against her will, raped by one MET officer and then beaten.

The woman called for help early on Sunday, April 30, and was later interviewed by specialist sex crime officers.

All three men were detained the same day and were held in custody before being released on Monday, May 1. The two serving officers have been suspended while the case is under investigation.

The Metropolitan Force is still reeling from events in 2021 when police officer Wayne Couzens was found guilty of the murder of Sarah Everard.

The force was once again under scrutiny when Officer David Carrick who worked for the force’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command unit, the same as Couzens, was revealed to be a serial rapist. He admitted to 49 sex offences over a 17-year period.

‘These allegations are another blow to the Met’s reputation. The timing could not be worse,’ said a source.

The off-duty officers met the woman in Kingston, Southwest London, after which she was taken to a North London address.

One of the suspended officers was detained on suspicion of kidnap, rape and common assault. He was bailed until June over the rape claim. With regard to the kidnap and assault complaint, the charges have been dropped.

While the second officer was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and possessing Class A drugs. He was later released with no further action being taken.

The third accomplice was arrested for kidnap but later he too was released with all charges dismissed.

Regarding these latest allegations the MET issued a statement, ‘The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and a referral made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.’