By Julia Cameron • 03 May 2023 • 8:02
Missing fisherman found dead.
Credit: zoosnow/Pixabay.com
The Australian, Kevin Darmody was found inside a crocodile. He was last seen at Kennedy’s Bend which is a well-known saltwater habitat for crocodiles and is in a remote part of Queensland.
Police searched the area for two days before euthanising two large crocodiles. The remains haven’t yet been identified, but all the evidence points to Kevin Darmody, 65.
The crocodiles measured 4.1 metres (13.4 ft) and 2.8 metres (9.1 ft) were killed close to where Mr Darmody was last seen. Human remains were found in one of the crocodiles, but it is believed both reptiles were involved. Police said it was a “tragic ending” to the search for Mr Darmody.
The other fishermen who were on the trip said they did not see the crocodiles attack, but they heard a loud splash. One man said he raced down to the spot where the splash was heard and all he could see were Mr Darmody’s flip-flops on the bank of the river.
Crocodile attacks on humans in Australia are rare. There have only been twelve others since 1985 when records began.
There is a ban on hunting crocodiles in place since 1974 and as a result, the reptile population in Queensland has increased from 5,000 to 30,000 with an average of 1.7 crocodiles living in each kilometer surveyed, said a 2019 report.
“problem” crocodiles are removed and euthanised under the Queensland management programme in areas where they threaten public safety.
