Oscar winner Jamie Foxx still hospitalised three weeks after being rushed in

By John Ensor • 03 May 2023 • 21:35

Jamie Foxx still hospitalised after three weeks. Credit: Featureflash Photo agency/Shutterstock.com

Three weeks after being admitted, there are still no signs of film star Jamie Foxx being released from hospital.

The 55-year-old actor, real name Eric Marlon Bishop, remains in hospital in Georgia where he is still under medical supervision, reports The Daily Mail, Wednesday, May 3.

In a brief message issued today, Foxx said that he ‘appreciates all the love’ his fans have sent him.

Foxx suffered a medical emergency while filming his upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action, and is believed to be still undergoing tests for an undisclosed condition.

People close to the actor have said he needs ‘all the prayers and well-wishes his fans can muster.’

A source confirmed on Friday that Foxx was ‘awake and alert’ in a ‘Georgia medical facility. He’s OK, thank God. He’s still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he’s awake and alert. They’re keeping him under observation.’

The star’s family have shared news of his health scare but have conspicuously remained tight-lipped about the exact nature and symptoms of his illness. However, an insider did indicate that Foxx’s health was steadily improving.

News outlet CNN reported, ‘they are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened.’

The making of Back in Action was halted when it became apparent that Jamie was unable to continue, but despite three weeks of tests and medical treatment, there is still no word as to when Jamie will be discharged and when he is due to resume filming.

The film, which also stars Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz, has had many upheavals and has reportedly been an incredibly stressful time for all involved.