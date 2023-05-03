Police arrest man with famous photo on his fake driving licence

By Julia Cameron • 03 May 2023 • 12:18
Dutch police weren’t fooled when they stopped a man on suspicion of drunk driving and he produced a fake licence with a photo of a well-known British Politician.
The document was Ukrainian with an expiry date of December in the year 3000 and a photo of Boris Johnson, together with his correct birthdate the 19th of June 1964.
Police were called when a car crashed into a pole close to the city of Groningen in the northern Netherlands. The incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday.
The car had been abandoned but the police were able to find the driver standing on the Emma Bridge close to the crash scene.
A police spokesman, Thijs Damstra, said that “the person could not identify himself and refused to take a breathalyser test.” But after a search, the police found the fake licence.
Mr Damstra continued: “As far as I’m aware the real Mr Boris Johnson was not in the Netherlands at the time.”
The police added on their Instagram page that “unfortunately for the person, we did not fall for this counterfeit.”
It is not sure whether the man carrying the fake licence is from Ukraine, he currently lives in the town of Zuidhorn, west of Groningen.
A former Russia correspondent, Kysia Hekster tweeted “I have seen them from (former German chancellor Angela) Merkel and (Ukraine president Volodymyr) Zelensky, among others.” He also said fake licences could be bought in tourist shops in Ukraine.
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
