By Imran Khan • 03 May 2023 • 16:04

Police hunt for suspect after 37-year-old man chased and shot in UK

Officials in the UK said the neighbours heard a man screaming before multiple shots were fired.

A man has been shot in the UK after he was being chased by another person.

The incident happened on Brookwood Road in Huyton, Liverpool, as per the Echo on Wednesday, May 3.

A statement by Merseyside Police said that they received a call at about 9.45 on Tuesday, May 2, as multiple gunshots were reported.

Following the report, police along with paramedics rushed to the scene and found a 37-year-old man, who had been shot in the foot and leg.

Officers stated that they believed the victim had been chased by another man, who fired at him with a gun, before escaping from the scene.

The man was then rushed to the hospital, where he is being treated, as his injuries are not life-threatening.

Local reports state that after the incident, multiple police officers, forensics, and detectives were present on the scene.

Door-to-door investigations were also carried out by officers until late in the night.

A statement by Detective Inspector Alyson Keenan, said, “In the last year we have all seen the heart-breaking devastation that can be caused by those who use guns on our streets and I would appeal to anyone in the community who has any information to come forward, so we can keep our streets safe”.

“These people should be treated like pariahs, who are not welcome in our communities because of the harm they bring. They have no respect for other members of the public so don’t deserve any respect from the communities they inhabit”.

“We are relentless in our pursuit of those involved in gun crime and will do anything in our power to remove these individuals from our streets and put them behind bars”.

“We are committed to tackling gun crime, but we can’t do it on our own. I would urge people from the community who may have any information which could help us to contact us. Any information provided will be acted upon. Help us to put this person where he belongs – behind bars. If you have any information at all, which may help us piece together the evidence we require, please call.”