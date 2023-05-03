ASSASSINATE ZELENSKY urges ex-Russian President Close
By John Ensor • 03 May 2023 • 20:23

Police investigate mystery deaths. Credit: Matt Turner Shutterstock.com

The bodies of a man and a woman have been found in a house near Hull, police are currently treating their deaths as ‘unexplained.’

On Monday, May 1 at 11.26 am Humberside Police responded to callers who were concerned for the safety of two residents at a house in Kirk Ella, near Hull, East Yorkshire, writes The Hull Daily Mail.

Officers gained access to the property on Mill Lane where they discovered the bodies of a man and a woman.

Police officers engaged the services of the Humberside Fire and Rescue Service who used a lock breaker to gain entry to the property

Upon entry to the house, fire service personnel employed breathing apparatus and hazmat suits as precautions against suspected hazardous materials.

Operatives carried out gas detection checks, which proved negative and the property was found to have natural ventilation.

Humberside Police issued a statement, ‘we were called to reports of a concern for safety at a property on Mill Lane in Kirk Ella at around 11.26 am on Monday 1 May.

‘Upon arrival, a man and a woman were found to have died. The circumstances of their death are yet to be established and are currently being treated as unexplained.’

