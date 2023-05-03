By Betty Henderson • 03 May 2023 • 15:00

Organisers said the cocktail event will boost the economy. Photo credit: Tenencia de Alcaldía de Torre del Mar (via Facebook)

TORRE del Mar is preparing to shake things up with the arrival of its ‘Cocktail Route’ gourmet cocktail drinks experience. The event, which launches on Friday, May 5 will run until the end of the month on Wednesday, May 31.

A total of 12 bars in Torre del Mar have signed up to participate in this event, each offering their unique take on classic cocktails for only €5 each. Whether you prefer a fruity sangria or a classic margarita, there is something for everyone on this cocktail journey.

The luxury drink experience promises a boost for the local hospitality industry with its exclusive cocktail menus and bargain prices. The Tourism Councillor for Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Pérez Atencia, and local business representative, José María Alba, believe that this event will do just this, supporting local businesses.

With the recent success of the Tapas Trail in March, which broke all records for visitor participation and sales, they are confident that the Cocktail Route will follow suit.

However, the event is not just about the drinks. Participants will also have the chance to win amazing prizes and gifts as part of a prize draw.

All they have to do is collect an event “cocktail passport” from the Tourist Information Office, record the drinks they buy during the event, and return the passport to the office before the end of the month. The more drinks they try, the more chances they have to win.

In addition to the prizes for the public, there will also be a prize for bars with the best visitor figures.

The Cocktail Route promises to be an excellent opportunity to meet new people, discover new bars, and enjoy some delicious drinks in the sun in the process.

With a month-long celebration of mixology, the Cocktail Route is the perfect way to usher in the summer season in Torre del Mar.