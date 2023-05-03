Disabled Ryanair passenger forced to crawl off plane

By Julia Cameron • 03 May 2023 • 10:53

Ryanair disabled passenger forced to crawl off plane. Credit: http://www.airliners.net/photo/Ryanair/Boeing-737-2T5-Adv/0313534/L/ Alexander Jonsson/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/en:GNU_Free_Documentation_License

Adrian Keogh from Wicklow in the Republic of Ireland was forced to crawl down Ryaniar’s metal steps.

The wheelchair user said there was no one to help him disembark from the Ryanair flight to Sweden. He described the incident as “unacceptable” and said that he was told when the plane landed that he would have to wait an hour for assistance disembarking.

Mr Keogh has a spinal injury he sustained during a construction accident, said he was unable to wait an hour because he was in pain, and he also wanted to use the toilet.

His brother, who was his travelling companion offered to carry him down the stairs, but Mr Keogh thought this would be too dangerous. He said, “They were steep, corrugated steel steps, if he fell we would have both been hurt so I had to bunny-hop down myself.”

He confirmed the cabin crew told him he could crawl down rather than wait and said that air travel as a wheelchair user could sometimes be frustrating, but he went on to say “This is not the first time I’ve been stuck on a plane after everyone else has disembarked.”

“It’s unacceptable – all I ask is to be able to travel with dignity.”

James Taylor of the disability equality charity, Scope said the incident was “appalling.” He also said, “for a long time we’ve been concerned about disabled people being failed by airlines and airports.”

“The impact is often degrading, stressful and anxiety-inducing and stops some disabled people from travelling altogether.”

Landvetter Airport in Sweden apologised and said it “deeply regrets the incident.” It blamed several unforeseen events for the delay in coming to Mr Keogh’s assistance.