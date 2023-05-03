Shiba Inu (SHIB) retains popularity with investors, but analysts are more focused on this growing Crypto Gem

By Guest Writer • 03 May 2023 • 9:15

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been creating a lot of buzz since it debuted on the crypto scene in August 2020. However, another coin has been turning analysts’ attention away from other altcoins in the past few weeks. The coin is associated with incredible predictions, including 35x presale gains and a 100x spike once it gets on exchanges.

Learn why analysts are focusing more on this crypto gem and what it offers here.

What is Shiba Inu?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is an Ethereum-based token deemed one of the most popular meme coins on the crypto market. Meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) tend to stick around on the market and bring gains because they’re backed by large communities.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was released in August 2020 and immediately gained a large following on Twitter. The Shiba Inu (SHIB) community managed to pump the Shiba Inu (SHIB) price quickly, with Shiba Inu (SHIB) experiencing a 2,000000% price increase in under a year in 2021.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has no specific purpose or goal. Instead, Shiba Inu (SHIB) relies on the support of its community for growth. So, most people buy Shiba Inu (SHIB) for the memes and regard it as a pump-and-dump token.

What is the Crypto Gem that analysts are more focused on?

The crypto market was recently hit by a revolutionising new project that might lead to incredible advances in the lending industry. The project is called Collateral Network (COLT), an up-and-coming DeFi project that provides a new way of getting and financing loans.

Collateral Network (COLT) is a fully doxxed and audited platform that allows borrowers to get loans by levering their physical assets. It turns them into 100% asset-backed NFTs and allows Collateral Network (COLT) holders to finance loans by buying fractions of said NFTs.

Collateral Network (COLT) will use AI technology to value assets and generate lending rates, guaranteeing fair prices. Also, Collateral Network (COLT) holders who finance loans will earn passive income through fixed-interest weekly payments.

Investors are so captivated by Collateral Network (COLT) not only because it offers excellent real-world utility but also because it’s expected to provide 3500% returns. According to these predictions, Collateral Network (COLT) can be the perfect opportunity for investors to make large profits and diversify their portfolios.

Why Is Collateral Network (COLT) getting such incredible predictions?

Not only does Collateral Network (COLT) come with never-before-seen real-world utility, but it also provides quite a few benefits that you can take advantage of. Here’s why COLT is expected to outperform most of its competitors.

Better Liquidity: Every loan is financed by buying fractions of 100% asset-backed NFTs, meaning that should the need arise, the asset can be sold immediately – in just 24 hours.

Passive Income: Investors can make money every week by financing a loan and getting fixed interest payments in return.

Investment Security: Even if the loan defaults, investors can get their money back via private auctions where the leveraged assets will be sold.

Privacy: People can get loans that don’t affect their credit scores or credit files.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for the next best thing in crypto, you might find it in Collateral Network (COLT). This DeFi project is set to revolutionize the lending industry, offer 35x returns, and change the way lending works.

Early investors will benefit from the COLT token’s upward mobility. Presently, its presale price stands at $0.014 but with the demand will not remain at this price for long. Don’t miss out!

Read out more about the Collateral Network presale here:

Website: https://www.collateralnetwork.io/

Presale: https://app.collateralnetwork.io/register

Telegram: https://t.me/collateralnwk

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Collateralnwk

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

