By Betty Henderson • 03 May 2023 • 13:19

Members of AAR Local Neutering group who are supporting both events from Benajarafe.

THE Royal British Legion in Benajarafe is hosting an exciting shopping coach trip to Gibraltar on Thursday, May 25, in partnership with the Axarquía Animal Rescue Local Neutering group.

The Gibraltar shopping trip will begin with a 7:30 am pick-up at El Cruce, with guests required to bring their passports and TIE to pass through border control.

For a ticket price of €15, shoppers can enjoy a coach ride to the British Overseas Territory before exploring the iconic sights and indulging in duty-free shopping at Gibraltar’s high-end designer boutiques and local markets.

This shopping adventure is not only an opportunity to score great deals, but also a chance to contribute to a worthy cause. By participating in this event, guests will be supporting the Axarquía Animal Rescue Local Neutering group’s efforts to care for stray cats in the region.

The RBL and AAR Local Neutering group will also be hosting a barbecue event at Cortijo El Collardo in Benajarafe on Saturday, May 13th from 12pm.

Also for €15, guests will enjoy a delicious barbecue lunch with one drink, as well as musical entertainment. The event is expected to be a fun-filled day for all, with all proceeds going towards the same animal welfare cause.

For those interested in booking the shopping trip or attending the barbecue event, Liz can be contacted at 657293663 or guests can see Sam at Trapiche Market to reserve a space.

Guests can also get in touch with the group to book tickets to the shopping trip or barbecue or for other questions via email: benajaraferblspainsouth@gmail.com or through their website.

The group is a branch of The Royal British Legion. The UK-based group is a charitable organisation that supports the British Armed Forces, veterans, and their families. The organisation operates in several regions of Spain, including the Costa Blanca, Costa del Sol, Costa Calida, and Mallorca.

The British Legion in Spain provides a range of services and support for British expatriates living in Spain as well as putting on regular social and fundraising events.