Tony Blackburn: latest health update on legendary veteran DJ

By John Ensor • 03 May 2023 • 17:08

Tony Blackburn: on the mend. Tony Blackburn/Twitter

After a three-week stay in hospital, people’s favourite Tony Blackburn has been discharged, whereupon he gave an update to concerned fans.

The 80-year-old radio star has recently been released from hospital care and shared a tweet today Wednesday, May 3, with his many fans on his latest health check-up, writes The Mail Online.

Listeners were in shock when Tony revealed in April that he would not be presenting his usual radio show due to a serious chest infection, an illness that led to him being hospitalised for three weeks.

He told fans today that although he was out of hospital, he still hadn’t received the all-clear. Mr Blackburn confided that he still required daily treatment from staff at the hospital.

In a tweet this morning he wrote: ‘After three weeks in hospital I have just been discharged and am now at home to have some more treatment by having a daily injection for a few days from a hospital near me.

‘Thanks to everyone at the Wellington Hospital in London doctors and nurses, for looking after me. After my treatment and a rest I look forward to getting back @BBCRadio2 and @BBCLOCALRADIO to doing what I love doing.

‘Just want to thank all my friends for your lovely messages, you are all so kind to think about me xx’

While Tony was in hospital he missed the Audio and Radio Industry Awards where he was due to receive the Pioneer award for his services to broadcasting.

He posed for a photograph with a four-legged friend, ‘Here I am sharing it with my friend Brook our next-door neighbour.’

The ever-optimistic DJ reassured fans he hoped to be soon back in the studio and back on the road with his Sounds of the 60s Tour, ‘I wanted to give a little update on my health and let you know that I won’t be on the radio or in theatres for a little while yet.

‘The infection I have is requiring more treatment than initially thought and it means I am having to reschedule the for the moment in order to recover fully.

‘All tickets booked will be automatically transferred to the new dates and you will be notified of this change by your ticket provider. I am sorry for the disruption and I really am looking forward to getting back on the road with the band.’

Mr Blackburn received many messages of support from grateful followers, Ken Sleet wrote, ‘You are one of the best Tony & have entertained me since Radio Caroline. You deserve the award & the recognition for the skill & dedication you have. Look forward to when you return.’

Tony concluded, ‘I want to thank all of the listeners who have sent their well-wishes and messages of support. I do read them all and it really means a lot.