Unexpected fizzing in Cosmos & BNB due to contradictory reasons, meanwhile Big Eyes Coin airs the launch of its pre-sale rocket!

By Guest Writer • 03 May 2023 • 12:30

The world of cryptocurrency is nothing short of unpredictable. The crypto world would undoubtedly win if there were an award for the most unpredictable industry. With its volatile market and constantly fluctuating values, investing in cryptocurrency can seem like a rollercoaster ride. But despite its unpredictability, the potential rewards of investing in cryptocurrency are too significant to ignore.

So if you’re looking for a thrilling and potentially profitable investment opportunity, the world of cryptocurrency may be just what you’re looking for. In this week’s news, the cryptos which have made the headlines are Cosmos, BNB, and the Big Eyes Coin. Get your reading glasses on because we will give you some freshly brewed crypto news!

The BIG cat is ready to jump out of the bag!

Big Eyes Coin is a distinctive meme coin inspired by an endearing feline mascot. What sets this meme coin apart is its strong emphasis on community involvement. Unlike its competitors, Big Eyes Coin prioritises a community-driven environment, enabling its members to participate actively in decision-making processes that enhance the token’s overall welfare.

Through this innovative approach, community members have a say in critical areas such as charity donations and marketing strategies. By empowering its members, Big Eyes Coin ensures a sense of belonging and accountability that sets it apart from other meme coins.

The meme coin community is constantly seeking out the next big thing that could potentially yield significant profits, just like the meteoric success of Dogecoin or Shiba Inu. Investing in Big Eyes Coin presents a unique opportunity to enter the initial stage of a new and promising venture. The presale provides numerous early-bird benefits, including loot boxes and various promo codes, especially appealing to investors who aim to maximise their potential profits.

Thanks to the remarkable approach of this token, it managed to break all the presale records of the last decade, making it the centre of every investor’s attention. Within the short window of its presale time, the BIG coin managed to raise $34 million, and it’s still on a roll till June 3rd, 2023 (because that’s when the presale concludes -whoops, we spilt the beans!) So, the clock is ticking for all the investors who want to achieve marvellous gains from the crypto industry, and you might not want to miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

What’s with the hubbub in the Cosmos & BNB community?

The Cosmos (ATOM) community has been in a state of uproar since Jacob Gadikian of Notional Labs drew attention to the fact that the Interchain Foundation (ICF) received approximately 10% of the total Cosmos (ATOM) supply during the initial coin offering (ICO). Consequently, community members of Cosmos (ATOM) are now advocating for increased transparency and reporting on the activities undertaken by ICF over the past two years.

On the contrary, the current market trends and analysis suggest that Binance Coin (BNB) has the potential to become one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies of 2023. This news has generated a wave of positive out roar within the BNB community, as investors and enthusiasts anticipate the potential gains that BNB could yield.

For all things Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido