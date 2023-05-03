UPDATE: At least nine dead, multiple injured after 14-year-old opens fire at Belgrade school  Close
Trending:

Warm welcome for basketball legend

By Guest Writer • 03 May 2023 • 16:44

Spotted strolling on the Marbella seafront Credit: Marbella se queja

MICHAEL JORDAN one of the world’s best known basketball stars, has chosen the Costa del Golf for a holiday.

Although accompanied by a number of people, Michael Jordan has been quite happy to wander along the Marbella sea front and also paid a visit to a number of eateries, including La Milla, a popular restaurant located on the Nagüeles beach where he was happy to have his photograph taken with the two owners with a huge cigar in his hand.

Michael Jordan poses for a picture in the restaurant.
Legendary basketballer Michael Jordan enjoyed a meal in La Milla Marbella this week.
Credit: La Milla Twitter

No doubt there will be time for shopping in nearby Puerto Banus as well as a few rounds of golf before the 50-year-old gentle giant who is 6ft 6ins tall moves on to pastures new.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Guest Writer

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading