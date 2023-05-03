Warm welcome for basketball legend

By Guest Writer • 03 May 2023 • 16:44
Spotted strolling on the Marbella seafront
Credit: Marbella se queja
Although accompanied by a number of people, Michael Jordan has been quite happy to wander along the Marbella sea front and also paid a visit to a number of eateries, including La Milla, a popular restaurant located on the Nagüeles beach where he was happy to have his photograph taken with the two owners with a huge cigar in his hand.
No doubt there will be time for shopping in nearby Puerto Banus as well as a few rounds of golf before the 50-year-old gentle giant who is 6ft 6ins tall moves on to pastures new.
