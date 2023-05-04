By Julia Cameron • 04 May 2023 • 7:21

Another scorcher in Spain this weekend. Credit: sarahbernier3140/Pixabay.com

Forecasters have warned tourists that Spain will be scorching once again as the “summer type” temperatures see the mercury move further upwards.

There are no rain clouds on the horizon and almost no Spanish city is set to be below 20c this Friday and into the weekend.

Meteorologist Roberto Granda has said that temperatures are due to rise again in Spain with temperatures remaining above average or even higher depending on the region.

He said that although this weekend’s heatwave will not be as extreme or long as the previous week, it is expected to make the drought situation worse, and rainfall isn’t expected.

Mr Granda from the Spanish weather reports eltiempo.es said the high temperatures could even reach the coastal areas of Cantabria. But he said other popular tourist destinations like Barcelona and Ibiza will be pleasant at around the mid-20s, but in the south of Spain, including Seville people should expect the heat to be well into the 30s.

Early on this week, there was some respite with slightly cooler temperatures, especially at night, but by today temperatures will rise again to 35c or 36c in the south of Spain.

Mr Ganda went on to say that “everything seems to indicate that we will continue with very warm temperatures in a large part of the country and very little rain.”