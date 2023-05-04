ASSASSINATE ZELENSKY urges ex-Russian President

By John Ensor • 04 May 2023 • 1:18

Zelensky: on russian hit list. Credit: Dmytro Larin/Shutterstock.com

After an alleged attack on the Kremlin, former Russian president, Dmitry Medvedev has issued calls for the assassination of Ukraine’s President Zelensky.

On Wednesday, May 3, Russia’s ex-president Dmitry Medvedev currently serving as deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia called for the ‘physical elimination’ of President Volodymyr Zelensky, as reported by The Mail Online.

This comes amid Russian accusations of Kyiv launching a drone attack today, when two Ukrainian kamikaze drones exploded over the Kremlin, with the sole purpose of killing Vladimir Putin.

Medvedev ranted, ‘After today’s terrorist attack, there are no options left aside the physical elimination of Zelensky and his cabal.’

The claims were quickly countered by Ukraine, who responded by saying they had ‘nothing to do’ with the alleged attack.

Zelensky denied the accusations and stated, ‘we didn’t attack Putin. We leave it to the tribunal. We fight on our territory, we are defending our villages and cities.’

A senior Ukraine official reiterated the statement, ‘We have no information about the so-called night attacks on the Kremlin. But, as President Zelensky has repeatedly stated, Ukraine directs all available forces and means to liberate its own territories, and not to attack others.’

Released video footage appeared to show explosions above the roof of the Kremlin. The alleged attack has received no independent verification, and Russian authorities have presented no other evidence to support it.

One theory that seems to be gathering momentum is that it could be a false flag operation by Russia in an effort to bolster support for an increasingly isolated President Putin.

With the annual military parade in Red Square due to take place in less than a week, the incident, whether real or staged, is certainly not coincidental. Russian propaganda has persistently tried to justify the war saying that the invasion was mounted to ‘denazify’ Ukraine.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian presidential adviser, suggested that the claims could pave the way for Russia ‘to justify massive strikes on Ukrainian cities, on the civilian population, on infrastructure facilities’.

He also concluded that ‘Ukraine does not attack the Kremlin because, firstly, that does not solve any military aims.’

Speaking in Washington today, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, ‘I’ve seen the reports. I cannot validate them, we simply don’t know. I would take anything coming out of the Kremlin with a very large shaker of salt.’