Avalanche (AVAX) & Fantom (FTM) struggling to keep pace with TMS Network (TMSN)’s $4 Million Investment

By Guest Writer • 04 May 2023 • 10:53

In the blockchain space, innovation never ceases, with new ingenious developments taking over from existing projects. Lately, investors and enthusiasts have been keeping a close eye on TMS Network (TMSN), a decentralised trading hub that has just secured a massive $4 million investment amid growing hype for its disruptive solutions to improve trading and asset management. As a result, other popular cryptocurrencies like Avalanche (AVAX) and Fantom (FTM) are struggling to keep up with TMS Network (TMSN)’s rapid growth and ongoing presale success. Read on to learn more.

TMS Network (TMSN)

Asset trading has taken a new dimension with the first and most advanced trading platform, TMS Network (TMSN). TMS Network (TMSN) has emerged as a new but revolutionary unicorn that offers a new way to trade. Backed by the Ethereum chain, TMS Network (TMSN)’s decentralised architecture supports seamless, safer and intuitive trading.

With TMS Network (TMSN), anyone can easily trade different assets and diversify their portfolio with Cryptocurrencies, Forex, Stocks and ETFs. All you need to do is connect your crypto wallet and start trading without having to expose your details during needless sign-up.

At its core, blockchain technology powers TMS Network (TMSN)‘s unique features. This enables the platform to offer unparalleled scalability, transparency, faster service, competitive fee and smart-contract-powered trading. The platform also offers revolutionary trading tools only available for professional traders. These include MT4 and MT5 trading terminals, price aggregators, drag-and-drop builders, AI tools and software.

Fantom (FTM)

The inefficient nature of Ethereum has given rise to dozens of smart contract-compatible alternatives, and Fantom (FTM) has proven to be one of the developers’ favourites over time. Fantom (FTM) uses a directed acyclic graph (DAG) protocol to achieve massive scalability, sub-second throughput and lightning speed.

At its core, Fantom (FTM) uses a first-of-its-kind Lachesis consensus algorithm, a variant of the proof-of-stake asynchronous byzantine fault tolerant (aBFT) system. Meanwhile, the network is self-contained for enterprises and developers willing to enjoy independence.

Over time, Fantom (FTM) has proven to be a noteworthy contender with its cheaper fee for smart contract deployment. However, Fantom (FTM)’s popularity has withered, especially after its co-founders left DeFi. Growing competition from layer-2 networks, sidechains and other EVM chains has also pushed the Fantom (FTM) token down by 85% below the all-time high price of $3.5.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Like Fantom (FTM), Avalanche (AVAX) has been struggling to keep up with everyone’s expectations, especially as steep regulations and bear pressure put the crypto market in disarray. Even though Avalanche (AVAX) is way behind TMS Network (TMSN)‘s gain, it has championed as one of the major players in scalable, faster and efficient open-source platforms for DeFi, dApp and smart contract use cases. Today, Avalanche (AVAX) is the 7th chain by TVL value with over $15 billion market cap.

A few months after launch, Avalanche (AVAX) became a preferred alternative to Ethereum as it accrued up to $300 million in funding series. Its interoperability makes it easier for anyone to build on Avalanche (AVAX) and use it across EVM-compatible apps. Despite these, the Avalanche (AVAX) token’s value has suffered bear thrashing – crashing by 86% from its ATH value of $146. Currently, the token is hovering around $21, and investors are hoping for a break above key resistance levels for a bullish breakout.

Conclusion

TMS Network (TMSN)‘s disruptive features have pushed it to mainstream success. Today, TMS Network (TMSN) has become an important innovative development piquing the interest of smart traders and investors. Even Fantom (FTM) and Avalanche (AVAX) struggle to keep up with the platform’s $4 million presale raise.

Its native token, TMSN, is still in the third presale round as the price continues to flip to $0.085, about a 1600% gain. Experts are looking forward to TMS Network (TMSN)’s groundbreaking features as the token sets to skyrocket by 100x at bull run. Follow the links below to get started:

Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io

Whitepaper: https://tmsnetwork.io/whitepaper.pdf

Website: https://tmsnetwork.io

Telegram: https://t.me/tmsnetworkio

Discord: https://discord.gg/njA95e7au6

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido