Big Eyes Coin shows way out of bear market while Cardano & Filecoin reels under pressure

By Guest Writer • 04 May 2023 • 10:30

Bears seem to have a hold in the crypto market as major coins show a downward trend. Utility networks Filecoin (FIL) and Cardano (ADA) are facing the heat from the lull in the market. Filecoin has been on an upward trend since the team announced its entry into cloud services. Elsewhere, bears seem to have a grip on the Cardano network, as it dipped below $0.40 amidst high volatility.

As bearish sentiments prevail in the market, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has emerged as an outlier with its very successful presale that has hauled in $35 million. Big Eyes Coin could be a bright spot as the market searches for a break.

Filecoin forays into cloud business

Filecoin is built as a decentralised storage service, and the network has announced its foray into the cloud business with the launch of Filecoin Web Services. The service will include a stack of cloud services that will look to challenge industry majors like AWS and Azure. Filecoin prices are on the upswing following the news. FIL price rose from $5.45 to $5.64 before falling to $5.36.

The Filecoin network is crypto’s answer to cloud computing as the network provides blockchain-based storage solutions to its users. The network assures the security of the highest grade thanks to the use of blockchain technology. The network is under development, but it has the potential to upend the cloud storage market with its offer of a decentralised and secure solution to storage. Establishing FWS is a step in the right direction for the network.

Cardano reels under pressure from bears

The Cardano network is under the grip of bears as high volatility prevails in the network. ADA prices continue on a downward trend, with prices touching the $0.391 mark. The price of ADA has steadily declined from the April 15 high of $0.46. Trading volumes are up on the network, indicating the downward trend might persist.

Cardano is a multilayered blockchain network built for conducting high-volume secure transactions. The highly scalable network offers a great ecosystem to build DApps and DeFi projects that require high throughput and uncompromising security.

The network has huge potential as the demand for decentralised networking solutions grows. The current downward trend of ADA prices poses a challenge for investors. But there are hopes that the bearish tendencies will be short-lived and are not endemic to the network but the whole market.

Big Eyes Coin beat the bear advance

Meme coin project Big Eyes Coin is on presale now and has grabbed investors’ attention with the presale’s success. The project has collected $35 million in presale investment and shows no signs of slowing down before June 3rd when the presale will end and launch on exchanges across the board.

The project’s developers have stated that its cat-themed token will be built around its community. The cat-crew community and the project’s commitment to protecting the world’s oceans are a big draw of the project.

The network has also committed to building a comprehensive ecosystem that will support DApps and DeFi projects. The team has launched NFT cards which the BIG community can use to mint BIG NFTs. The team has announced that BIG NFTs can be traded on OpenSea.

The cat crew has released the END300 promo code to end its presale with a bang. The promo code will give investors a 300% bonus on purchasing BIG tokens.

So, hesitate no more and beat the bears of the market with Big Eyes Coin. Don’t forget to use the code END300 to sweeten your entry to the BIG presale.

For more on Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

OpenSea: https://opensea.io/collection/big-eyes-lootbox-cards

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido