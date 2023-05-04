By Imran Khan • 04 May 2023 • 19:08
Body of humpback whale washes up on shore in UK
Image: Instagram @highland_croft
The body of a humpback whale has been discovered on a sandbank at the Loch Fleet National Nature Reserve in Scotland.
According to the Independent on Thursday, May 4, the death of the animal was confirmed by Nature Scot, who said that it has also been reported to the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (SMASS).
Official reports state that British Divers Marine Life Rescue, which is UK’s leading frontline marine mammal response organisation, was already notified about the carcass of the mammal on Wednesday, May 3.
An official statement by the charity said, “The whale was partially submerged in the water and appeared to be lying on its back starting to decompose, obviously deceased”
“As the tide dropped, revealing more of the whale’s body, it was identified as a humpback whale.”
“We sent all the information we’d received to SMASS for their records.”
The discovery of the humpback whales comes just two weeks after a dead minke whale was found washed up on the shore of North Berwick.
The 31-foot-long whale was found on Thursday, April 20, after it was spotted floating in nearby waters.
As per Scottish Environment LINK, “humpback whales are now being encountered with increasing frequency off Scotland’s coast and they are known to migrate through Scottish waters between their feeding and breeding grounds.”
