By Imran Khan • 04 May 2023 • 22:41

BREAKING: Two arrested in Spain for shooting in Barcelona neighbourhood

Two people have been arrested by the Mossos d’Esquadra for a suspected shooting in a neighbourhood of Barcelona on Thursday, May 4.

According to official reports, cited by La Vanguardia, the alleged shooting happened around 7 pm on Anna María Martínez Sagi street, in the Guinardo neighbourhood of Barcelona.

Police said that the shooting was reported, and they were informed about gunshots being fired from a firearm.

Official sources state that no one has been injured after the alleged shooting took place, and an investigation has been started by Mossos d’Esquadra to clarify whether the shots were fired with a real weapon or whether they were blanks.

A statement posted on Twitter by a Spanish journalist named Anna Punsi described the incident and said that “Two passengers in a car pointed a gun at a man, who then took refuge inside a building and another car in the same area was also hit by the gunshots.”

The area was cordoned by the police shortly after officers arrived on the scene.