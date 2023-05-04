By Imran Khan • 04 May 2023 • 20:47

British mother killed after head-on collision in Spain as six-year-old daughter fights for life Image: Twitter @SAMU061IB

Officials in Spain said a 42-year-old British mother has died and her six-year-old daughter hospitalised after a head-on collision with another car.

According to official reports, cited by Diario de Ibiza, the accident happened on Wednesday, April 4, and the 42-year-old woman´s daughter, who was also in the car, is fighting for her life at the hospital.

Guardia civil said the accident happened past the ITV roundabout on the Santa Gertrudis highway in Ibiza, as the driver of a rental Toyota C-HR lost control of the vehicle and hit the guardrail.

The vehicle then crossed over to the other side of the road and collided head-on with the vehicle of the British woman.

The mother, who was in a Ford Focus, died at the scene of the accident as a result of the serious injuries, while her daughter was rushed to the Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza with multiple injuries and is reported to be in a critical condition.

She was later transferred to Son Espases Hospital in Palma.

Just as the two cars smashed head-on, another car behind the Ford, then overturned, as it tried to avoid the cars.

Police said that two cars have been completely destroyed after the impact.

The SAMU 061 emergency service said that a basic life support ambulance and a mobile UVI were sent to the scene after the accident was reported.

Firefighters, Guardia Civil officers, Local Police, and members of the Xarxa Viària were also rushed to the site of the incident.

A 40-year-old Norwegian woman, who was driving the car which overturned, also had to be hospitalised.