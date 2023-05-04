Kremlin now claim US behind Putin assassination attempt

By John Ensor • 04 May 2023 • 15:47

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Credit: ID1974/Shutterstock.com

Russia has now claimed that the United States were behind the drone attack on the Kremlin, while British defence strongly suspect a Russian false flag operation.

Today, Thursday, May 4, Russia has surprisingly accused America of being the key player behind the drone attack which they say was a botched attempt to kill Vladimir Putin, according to The Daily Mail.

Speaking on behalf of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov today claimed, without any proof, that the US was ‘undoubtedly’ behind the foiled assassination attempt launched by Ukraine.

Just a day after Russia put Ukraine in the dock, they suddenly sang a different tune by pointing the finger directly at the US.

Peskov continued, ‘Decisions on such attacks are not made in Kyiv, but in Washington, Kyiv only does what it is told to do. Attempts to disown this, both in Kyiv and in Washington, are, of course, absolutely ridiculous.’

A furious Peskov concluded, ‘this is also often dictated from across the ocean. We know this well and are aware of this… In Washington they must clearly understand that we know this.’

Putin retaliated for the alleged Kremlin attack by sending a raft of drones and missiles against Ukraine with the words ‘for Moscow’ and ‘for the Kremlin’ written on them in an obvious attempt to justify their continued aggression.

Russian accusations against Ukraine have been consistently and vigorously denied. The consensus is that while such an attack is possible, Kyiv would not target Putin directly, as this would likely lead to a loss of aid from other countries.

Chairman of the Commons defence committee, Tobias Ellwood commented, ‘I’ve just returned from Kyiv where every effort is being made to retain international support.

‘It is therefore highly unlikely Ukraine would consider such an attack, which, if attributed to Ukraine, would jeopardise that support.

‘More likely, Putin was attempting to shore up domestic support using a pretext that he personally is being targeted by Ukraine.’

The Study of War think-tank offered their take on the events, [it is] ‘extremely unlikely that two drones could have penetrated multiple layers of air defence and detonated or been shot down just over the heart of the Kremlin in a way that provided spectacular imagery caught nicely on camera’.

‘Russia likely staged this attack in an attempt to bring the war home to a Russian domestic audience and set conditions for a wider societal mobilisation.’

A professor at the University of St. Andrews, Phillips O’Brien said, ‘It certainly wasn’t an attempt to assassinate Putin, because he doesn’t sleep in the roof, and he probably never sleeps in the Kremlin.’