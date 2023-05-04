Linda Hall: Spanish shopping spree

By Linda Hall • 04 May 2023 • 10:04
Image: Bobex-73/shutterstock.com
At best they make you feel guilty because you’re not buying and at worst they look at you as though you are a potential shoplifter. It’s always best to say something in these circumstances and use a phrase that’s similar in English and Spanish:
I’m just looking, thank you….. estoy sólo mirando, gracias
On those occasions when you do find a salesperson you’ll need to explain what you want:
Can I try this on….. ¿puedo probar esto?
I want a small/medium/big size….. quiero la talla pequeña/mediana/grande
Do you have this dress/blouse/shirt/suit/coat in another size?…..¿tiene este vestido/esta blusa/esta camisa/este traje/este abrigo en otra talla?
I’d like to see this dress/blouse/shirt/suit in another colour…..me gustaría este vestido/esta blusa/este traje/estos zapatos en otro color
And because it’s often so difficult to get exactly what you want:
This dress is too small/big/tight/loose/long/short…..este vestido es demasiado pequeño/grande/ajustado/suelto/largo/corto
These shoes are too small/big/tight/wide…..estos zapatos son demasiado pequeños/grandes/apretados/anchos
I take a size 37….. gasto un 37
I’m sorry but I don’t like it/them…..lo siento, pero no me gusta/no me gustan
I’m going to think about it….. me lo voy a pensar
Then there’s the saddest phrases of all:
It’s too expensive…..es demasiado caro/cara
They’re too expensive…..son demasiado caros/caras
Is there something cheaper?…..¿hay algo más barato?
On those occasions when you can splash out:
Can I pay by debit/credit card…..¿puedo pagar con tarjeta?
Do you want cash?…..¿lo quiero en efectivo?
And if it really doesn’t suit you:
I’d like to change this.….quiero cambiar esto, por favor
By the way, the person you look for or evade in a department store (grandes almacenes) is un dependiente/una dependienta but not un asistente, who is an attendee. Meanwhile, una asistenta is the person who cleans for you on a daily basis.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.