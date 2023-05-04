By Imran Khan • 04 May 2023 • 18:07
Man shot dead at Tesla charging station after fight
Image: Sheila Fitzgerald Shutterstock.com
A clash between two men at a Tesla charging station has left one person dead.
According to official reports, cited by Washington Times, on Thursday, May 4, the incident happened at one of Tesla´s charging stations in Colorado, US.
Police said that the two men got into an altercation at the station in Edgewater, resulting in the death of a 33-year-old man.
The shooter then fled the scene of the incident but informed the police shortly after.
He was later arrested after he reportedly told the police that he was involved in the shooting.
Investigations have been started in the case as the police are treating the shooting as a homicide.
Officers said that initial investigations revealed that the man fired two shots at the victim and one of them missed, while one hit its mark.
Authorities have not yet revealed the names of the victim or the suspect.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
