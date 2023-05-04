Nurse owns up to KILLING over 20 Covid patients

By John Ensor • 04 May 2023 • 19:36

Killer nurse admits over 20 deaths. Source: Simon Davis/DFID

Shocked prosecutors have revealed how a nurse was personally responsible for the deaths of over 20 Covid patients.

In a statement issued today, Thursday, May 4, details have emerged of a 30-year-old male nurse, known as Theodoor V, who deliberately cut short the lives of coronavirus patients in the Netherlands, according to The Daily Mail.

The killer nurse was arrested three weeks ago at his home in Veenhuizen after confessing the dark secret to staff while he was being treated at a mental health clinic in nearby Drenthe.

The incidents are believed to have happened between March 2020 and May 2022, when Theodoor V was working as a pulmonary nurse at the Wilhelmina Hospital in Assen.

Evidence for the Prosecution said that ‘several times’ he had hinted to mental health staff that ‘as a pulmonary nurse in the WZA, he had prematurely ended the lives of 20 patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

‘The suspect allegedly performed medical procedures on patients who, in his view, were terminal and suffering, without instructions from a doctor.

‘His statements were taken so seriously by the healthcare organisation that they decided, after extensive collegial deliberation and obtaining both internal and external legal advice, to break the confidentiality obligation and to report it to the WZA.’

An investigation has been launched to examine patient deaths between March 2020 and May 2022 and is due to be concluded by June this year.

In a statement, a source said, ‘experts are currently looking to see if discrepancies can be found in medical records which could match the suspect’s statements.’

The Wilhelmina Hospital commented online that the revelations had ‘shocked us.

‘The nurse was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the death of patients at the WZA [hospital] during the coronavirus pandemic.’

A court in Assen has ordered that the suspect remains in custody for at least another 30 days before the trial commences.