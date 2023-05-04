Polkadot NFTs expected to pull the bear claws, COSMOS does rollups and Big Eyes Coin gives 300% bonus

By Guest Writer • 04 May 2023 • 11:30

The crypto market has seen its fair share of ups and downs since last year, with the crypto winter being one of the most devastating events ever occurring. Whilst recovering from last year, the market had begun a slight rally only to be pulled back into the bear claws when the key funding banks collapsed. However, this was a delightful experience for most coins as it was the necessary push they needed.

The current market is also experiencing a somewhat bearish condition, but many are hopeful for the market to enter into a rally in the coming weeks.

One altcoin showing very bearish conditions is Polkadots, which analysts speculate could face a rally due to its NFT market growth.

COSMOS and Dymension, a layer 2 Roll-up, are planning a next-level integration, whilst Big Eyes Coin is providing phenomenal rewards in preparation for their launch.

Polkadot NFTs to initiate a rally

Polkadot has been experiencing some very sluggish conditions over the past week, with a 2% drop in value. Based on previous observations, the general sentiment for DOT is that it will likely exceed its current value and jump to at least $6 soon. However, with the current bear conditions being experienced by the coin, analysts speculate that its NFT ecosystem may be the push it needs.

Polkadot Insight, the platform sharing updates about DOT, has hinted at NFT projects collaborating with the MoonbeamNetwork platform, which can connect with members of the Polkadot ecosystem. This will create a wider platform for the access of digital assets in the ecosystem, and it is optimistic to drive up the value.

COSMOS Roll-up with Dymension

Cosmos has been performing fairly well in the market recently, with its price driven up by nearly 4% in the last week. This is possibly a result of its announcement of the Polkadot-Kusama Connection which aims to build greater interoperability between blockchains.

The highlight in recent COSMOS news is its integration with EVM-compatible layer 2 rollup solution Dymension. The integration will be launched on Evmos, a layer 2 solution within Cosmos, and will enable native connections with the entire Cosmos ecosystem without the need for bridges. This not only creates a more secure connection between blockchains but also increases scalability and interoperability.

Big Eyes Coin Gives 300%

One of the most anticipated launches is about to occur, and there is great excitement within the Big Eyes Coin community. Since its presale launch in August, it has proved time and time again that it has what it takes to compete against the giants in its category.

One of the many favourable aspects of Big Eyes Coin is its rewards system. The platform’s spotlight promotion is the loot box, which requires an investment of between $10 and $10 000 for users to unlock prizes worth up to a million dollars. These are accompanied by a 300% bonus that can be unlocked using the code END300.

Furthermore, Big Eyes Coin has recently released its NFT collection on the Opensea marketplace. Here, users are free to collect, mint, and trade NFTs for an additional profit or use this as an alternative to the loot box investment. This also serves as a great mid-to-long-term investment for the community.

Don’t miss your chance to join the Big Eyes Coin’s presale. Use the super promo code END300 and unlock incredible rewards before the launch.

In conclusion, the market is steadily declining, as many coins face the red zone’s full brunt. However, there is a general bullish sentiment that is circulating the talk of analysts. With all the emerging new projects and the many collaborations and integrations, the crypto market is on the run to create great user experiences and elevate their market value.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido