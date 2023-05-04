Polygon (MATIC) investors engage with the Yachtify (YCHT) Presale

By Guest Writer • 04 May 2023 • 17:01

The blockchain space is home to thousands of projects which are on a mission to reach the highest spots in regard to market capitalisation and to truly provide investors and traders with value in regard to their offering.

With the recent underwhelming performance of the Polygon (MATIC) cryptocurrency, investors and traders have begun to make the switch towards diversifying their portfolio with presale-stage projects, out of which the Yachtify cryptocurrency has been a huge point of appeal. Today, we will go over both of these projects to see how they can perform and what they have on offer recently.

Polygon (MATIC) Sees 9% Decrease in Value and Enters Red Zone

The Polygon (MATIC) Twitter team announced that there are new, exciting updates being made to the PolygonID identity infrastructure tool. The goal of these is to make it easier for Polygon (MATIC) developers to integrate decentralised identity within their decentralised applications (dApps). The key updates include better integration, better UX, and new tools, all of which might help the Polygon (MATIC) ecosystem grow.

However, as of May 4, 2023, the Polygon (MATIC) cryptocurrency traded at a value of $0.998373.

Within the last 30 days, the cryptocurrency experienced a decrease in its value by 9%, and in the last two weeks, the decrease was at 7.9%.

Yachtify (YCHT) To Establish A New Way To Invest in Yachts and Boats

The Yachtify platform will enable anyone an opportunity to engage within a marketplace in which they can earn passive income through the procedure of investing in and getting ownership over fractions of boats or yachts.

On top of Yachtify, anyone will be able to get access to fractional ownership over these boats to a specific percentage that they feel comfortable with buying. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) get minted, then fractionalized on top of Yachtify. If an investor owns 50% of a boat, they can earn a portion based on the rental time frame and their share. In this case, they would get 50% of the profits generated aside from the Yachtify fee.

As for the value of the YCHT token, throughout the stage one presale, it is offered at a value of $0.10. Analysts have predicted that its value can climb by 40x in the upcoming months, and it has been audited by the InterFi Network.

Making The Right Choice

While Polygon (MATIC) is in decline in regards to its value, many investors and traders have begun to diversify with altcoins such as Yachtify.

Yachtify provides investors with the unique opportunity of getting into the early stages of a project that can become a dominant force in the Web3 space and provide them with an alternative way through which they can make passive income through decentralised ownership of NFTs that are connected to real-world boats and yachts that can be rented out.

Find out more about the presale:

Website: https://yachtify.market/

Presale: https://buy.yachtify.market/login

Twitter: https://twitter.com/yachtify_market

Telegram: https://t.me/yachtify

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido