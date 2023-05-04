Puzzle Solutions Edition 1974

By Marcos • 04 May 2023 • 10:22

Black and white crossword puzzle that needs to be solved

WORD SPIRAL

1 Roar; 2 Read; 3 Data; 4 Agog; 5 Glad; 6 Dead; 7 Drip; 8 Pass; 9 Sane; 10 Evil; 11 Lawn; 12 Need; 13 Deal; 14 Ling; 15 Glum; 16 Mute.

PATELLA

QUICK QUIZ

1 Guinevere; 2 Lagos; 3 Oliver Stone; 4 Ragtime; 5 Four; 6 Lake Placid; 7 Basketball; 8 Mother Teresa; 9 Lamb; 10 Monaco.

CRYPTIC

Across: 6 Fall out; 7 Wheat; 9 Flour; 10 Sea mist; 12 Sharp answer; 14 Man in charge; 18 Proffer; 19 Moths; 21 Nears; 22 Tornado.

Down: 1 Early; 2 Plough; 3 Cue; 4 Rhymes; 5 Oarsmen; 8 Get-away; 11 Proceed; 13 Hairnet; 15 Infirm; 16 Ground; 17 Shade; 20 Cow.

QUICK

Across: 1 Turbot; 7 Squadron; 8 Tuba; 10 Crater; 11 Figure; 14 Lad; 16 Cedar; 17 Pall; 19 Petal; 21 Level; 22 Lupin; 23 Jest; 26 Loser; 28 Bow; 29 Ack-ack; 30 Tavern; 31 Hair; 32 Converse; 33 Nylons.

Down: 1 Teacup; 2 Brutal; 3 Tsar; 4 Radical; 5 Proud; 6 Under; 8 Tall; 9 Bed; 12 Gel; 13 Races; 15 Kevin; 18 Ad hoc; 19 Pep; 20 Ten; 21 Lurcher; 22 Lea; 23 Jovial; 24 Ewer; 25 Tennis; 26 Latch; 27 Skunk; 28 Baa; 30 Then.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Cakes, 4 Cellars, 8 Tongues, 9 Alibi, 10 Hedge, 11 Aparato, 12 Ramita, 14 Vascos, 17 Familia, 19 Colas, 21 Get up, 22 Chinese, 23 Ordenar, 24 Proud.

Down: 1 Catch, 2 Kingdom, 3 Sauce, 4 Costar, 5 Llamada, 6 Amiga, 7 Sailors, 12 Refugio, 13 Tulipán, 15 Caldero, 16 Marcar, 18 Mitad, 19 Crisp, 20 Spend.

NONAGRAM

anew, awed, dawn, draw, drew, newt, wade, wand, wane, want, ward, ware, warn, wart, wean, wear, wend, went, wren, award, aware, awned, drawn, rawer, wader, waned, wared, water, adware, drawer, redraw, reward, wander, wanted, wanter, warden, warder, warned, warner, warred, warren, warrant, WARRANTED

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE