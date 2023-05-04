By Julia Cameron • 04 May 2023 • 10:26
Robot falls over after 20 hours work:
Credit: Agility Robotics/Twitter
The robot was constructed by the Robotics company, Agility Robots and its name is Digit. The poor robot was put to work for twenty hours straight and it would seem, couldn’t cope with the pressure of factory work.
But to be fair the robot apparently did very well before it decided it couldn’t take any more. The robotics company said that it had a 99 per cent success rate for the tasks the robot carried out.
Agility Robotics said in a press release: “We started with scientific breakthroughs and layered on top of that world-class engineering. We approach everything with a focus on function. Our robots were designed from day one to do work and get the job done.”
Agility Robotics tweeted the video in April and confirmed that the robot had completed 20 hours of live demos, but in the process had taken a couple of falls on the chin while carrying out its duties.
Liz Clinkenbeard, the Vice president of Agility Robotics told reporters they wanted to demonstrate how a robot like Digit will pick themselves up and carry on when the chips are down.
She continued: “We wanted to show that Digit did fall a couple of times, that it’s a normal part of any new technology, and it’s not a big deal.”
The robot falling is usually down to an error with a sensor or a software bug and not exhaustion as it appears!
