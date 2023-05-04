By Imran Khan • 04 May 2023 • 21:32
Russell Crowe 'blacklisted' from King Charles' Coronation
Image: Lev Radin Shutterstock.com
Legendary Australian actor Russell Crowe has revealed that he will not be among the celebrities who have been invited to the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III.
Crowe made this announcement on Thursday, May 4, during a radio show called Triple M Breakfast Brisbane, when he was asked by radio host Dan Anstey about whether he will be going to the UK to attend the ceremony.
The 59-year-old star replied, “It’s probably due to the last time I was introduced to royalty”.
Crowe stated that the last time he met the members of the royal family, he failed to follow strict protocol and called Prince Harry and Prince William ‘mate’ while greeting them at an event.
Shortly after, he said an officer of the British royal household (equerry) came up to him and said, “Listen, when you talk to a prince, you refer to them as this, this, this, and this.”
He added, “The thing is, that’s just not in my DNA”.
Crowe also said that “I’m always respectful and I’m always very pleased to meet people, but the ‘your highness’ thing, it’s just not in my nature”.
“I called Prince Harry and William mate, I thought the equerry was going to pass out”, Crowe concluded.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
