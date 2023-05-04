By Imran Khan • 04 May 2023 • 17:37

Seven-year-old mauled by ‘large dog’ in UK beer garden as owners escape with animal Image: Dorset Police

Police in the UK have started investigating and trying to track down the owners of the dogs after a boy was mauled and seriously injured at a beer garden in Dorset.

A seven-year-old boy had to be airlifted to the hospital in Dorset after he was attacked by a dog inside a beer garden.

According to official reports from the Dorset Police on Thursday, May 4, the incident happened while the boy was playing in a garden at the Crows Nest Inn in Swanage, Dorset.

The boy was then bitten on the head by a ‘large dog’, as the owners tried to control the animal, as per Mail Online.

But before the emergency services reached the scene of the attack, the owners of the dog allegedly escaped with the animal.

Shortly after, an air ambulance landed in a nearby field and the boy was immediately rushed to the hospital.

An investigation has now been started by the Dorset Police, who are appealing for eyewitnesses.

Police said that the dog is believed to be “either a German Wirehaired Pointer or an Italian Spinone with a shaggy brown and white coat.”.

“This was understandably a distressing incident for the young boy involved and his family and we hope he makes a full recovery from his injury”, said Alistair James, police constable of Purbeck police.

“We are conducting enquiries into this matter and have obtained an image of a man and woman with the dog that was believed to be involved. We are keen to speak to these people so we can take their account of what happened.”

“I would urge anyone with information relating to their identity to please come forward. I would also ask the man and woman pictured to please do the right thing and come forward.”

“I would also like to hear from any witnesses to the incident who have not already spoken to police.”

Dorset police have also released a photo, which shows the owners with the dog at the scene of the attack.