By Julia Cameron • 04 May 2023 • 12:44
Shell accused of Profiteering bonanza
Credit: Vladimka production/Shutterstock.com
Shell was accused of a “profiteering bonanza” after it made more than $9.6bn (£7.6bn) a record first-quarter profit.
This year has also beaten last year’s first-quarter profit which was set at $9.1bn for the same period.
This means the company will be offering shareholders $4bn in share buybacks over the next three months.
Analysts expected a first-quarter figure of $4.3bn and although it came in at a lower figure than last year it was still well up on Analysts’ predictions.
Sharon Graham the general secretary of the Unite Union, said Shell and BP were “continuing the profiteering bonanza.”
She went on to say: “The scale of profiteering displayed today by Shell and earlier this week by BP is one of the corporate scandals of our times. And this is practically untouched by Rishi Sunak’s so-called windfall tax.
Charlie Kronick a senior climate advisor at Greenpeace, UK said “As temperatures soar from Madrid to Mogadishu, Shell is once again posting bumper profits while promising to keep extracting fossil fuels for years to come.”
“Millions around the world are already feeling the effects of the climate crisis and it’s those who did the least to cause it who are paying the heaviest price.”
“It’s time for oil giants to start feeling the heat. The UK government should stop issuing new oil and gas licences and force Shell and the rest of the industry to start using their obscene profits to pay for the damage that their fossil fuel habit is causing to lives and livelihoods around the world.”
It’s called weather change and it’s been happening for EONS. We have had droughts, ice ages, floods, etc. but humans weren’t stupid enough to call it anything but what it was…NORMAL cycles of weather! As for shell paying for global gas habits or consumption, that’s ridiculous. Create an AFFORDABLE option for people and their “habits” as you call them change. Instead of the disastrous plan for expensive EV’s costly lithium batteries (from CHINA) how about hydro vehicles?! There ARE and have been options but seems like the powers that be aren’t interested if there isn’t personal gain for them. They don’t hate corporations making massive amounts of profits, they are JEALOUS of them! THEY want the money going to them! Government needs to get out of the way of the people and let them build and design automobiles that are efficient and inexpensive to run whilst having neutral effects to the environment! Regulations, red tape, and forcing people to jump through countless hoops are quashing genius ideas!
