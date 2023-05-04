‘Smart’ hotel rooms on the Costa Blanca

By Glenn Wickman • 04 May 2023 • 16:33

Image by Dragon Images/Shutterstock

HOTEL rooms in the future will be ‘smart’ and technological, according to a project launched by the Valencia Region Tourism department and the Hotel Technological Institute (ITH).

The goal is to design a new type of room with all the latest technological advances to improve the experience for customers and make work easier for hotel employees.

The next step will be to choose an establishment in the Valencia Region, possibly Benidorm, to test the pilot project that will then be rolled out in the medium to long term.

Ideas include making rooms more sustainable and energy-efficient, enabling guests to control the temperature, lighting and the music to be playing when they arrive on their mobile phones, allowing guests to connect to their Netflix account on the television in their room, and devices to sweep and mop the floors without disturbing guests in other rooms, among other proposals.

An investment of €50,000 has been announced to cover the cost of adapting a room to try out the new systems, with plans to then invite private technology companies to get involved with new ideas.