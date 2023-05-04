Sparklo (SPRK): The innovative solution to investment is prime to usurp Ethereum Classic (ETC)

By Guest Writer • 04 May 2023 • 10:45

Ethereum’s recent lack of directional bias, in addition to its bearish signals on longer timeframe charts, has seen investors research projects primed for growth. With the Sparklo pre-sale, investors have the answer to their dilemma.

Sparklo (SPRK): Innovative Solution to Investment

There are not many investment platforms that allow investment in precious metals due to the difficulty of having bits of them. Sparklo’s innovative solution to this is to have bits of NFT that are backed by precious metals and worth as much as silver, gold, or platinum. Investors who complete the purchase of the entire NFT will have real-world assets delivered to them.

The Sparklo pre-sale has been touted as cheap, going for only $0.017. Its additional 30% bonus until May 5th makes the presale more competitive, providing more opportunity to stack up the tokens. Moreover, more tokens will result in more profits, as the project has been predicted to have the potential to grow by over 3,000% in the coming year.

Sparklo has completed an audit by InterFi Network, is undergoing a KYC audit, has its liquidity locked for 100 years, and has the team tokens locked for 1,000 days to ensure low-risk severity and improve transparency.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) Showing no Future Bullish Signal

Ethereum Classic (ETC) price movement has been ranging for the past 24 hours, showing no bias or any potential swing with a price change of only 0.34% in favour of the bears. Moreover, its volatility within the past 24 hours has been moderate compared to other tokens, showing no directional bias. However, the 7-day chart shows bearish signals, down by 3.1%, which might result in a price pullback. Nevertheless, with strong support at $18.7, the bears have their work cut out for them as the bulls aren’t prepared to give up without a fight.

Trading at $19 at the time of writing, Ethereum Classic (ETC) is the 25th largest cryptocurrency by market cap, per CoinMarketCap. Just like with most, if not all tokens, Ethereum Classic (ETC) is trading below its all-time high of $176, which the bulls are aiming for. With the token predicted to even fall further, its investors might not be too happy to see their portfolio.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralised platform aiming to provide smart contract functionalities. As Ethereum’s (ETH) fork, aimed at solving its existing problems, its primary functions include hosting and supporting decentralised apps. The other key difference between Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Ethereum (ETH) is that the former is unwilling to change its mining algorithm to Ethereum’s (ETH) new proof-of-stake, which is more efficient and energy-saving. Critics have seen this move as the network’s inability to evolve and develop, which is bearish in the long term.

As a result, investors perceive Ethereum Classic (ETC) to be a project with little return in the future and undeserving of investments, especially when there is an opportunity to invest in the Sparklo presale.

Find out more about the presale:

Buy Presale: https://invest.sparklo.finance

Website: https://sparklo.finance

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sparklo_finance

Telegram: https://t.me/sparklofinance

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido