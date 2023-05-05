Advanced CBD Oil Formulas with Vitamins & Herbal Supplements

By Guest Writer • 05 May 2023 • 16:22

CBD’s now well-known medicinal benefits have led to the growing presence of many CBD-infused products in the health and wellness space in recent years. Studies show CBD’s favorable effects help alleviate many symptoms, such as pain and anxiety, while also contributing to resolving sleep and eating disorders. While CBD oil itself is already a potent substance, combining it with vitamins and herbal supplements into specialized formulas is becoming a revolutionary development in the hemp market.

In fact, industry forecasts project rapid worldwide growth in this sector for the next several years, spurred by an increasing number of studies, expanding legalisation, and public awareness of the benefits of CBD.

As consumers turn to natural methods instead of traditional medicine, businesses can capitalise on their ROI by promoting more more complex formulations of CBD oil formulas mixed with vitamins and dietary supplements. With that in mind, a product line of pure supplement and herbal ingredients and bioingredients derived from a reputable source is imperative for the success of a company looking to expand into this distinctive sector of the market.

About Sequoya

Sequoya Biotechnologies is the European industry leader in manufacturing ingredients & bioingredients derived from natural plant extracts, with a specialization in hemp & cannabis ingredients & products. The company is also a pioneer in manufacturing & formulating dietary supplements and more specifically herbal supplements; such as, ashwagandha, ginseng, melatonin, lemon balm and Bacopa monnieri (Brahmi), to name a few. In fact, Sequoya Biotechnologies was the first company in Europe to formulate Ayurveda dietary supplements and vitamins with CBD Oils in Europe and standardise formulations for mass production on behalf of their clients. Such products have board applications in supplements, sports nutrition, nutraceuticals, food & beverage and in equally pharmaceuticals sold via prescription.

The company’s forward-thinking approach realises that innovation is key and working across several industries their manufacturing team continually anaylises where one industry standard or trend can be applied to another. While keeping with strict manufacturing standards and compliance requirements. The company built its reputation by innovating over 300 formulas, producing products backed by existing trends, science, modern technology, and accreditation for global clients in pharmaceuticals, supplements, and food & beverage. The European Sequoya team has developed over 300 formulations for 250 clients in 24 markets worldwide.

Sequoya adheres to using only European-sanctioned hemp strains containing no more than 0.2% Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The company holds a THC and Narcotics permit from the National Pharmaceutical Council, which adheres to strict regulations requiring the handling, formulation, and removal of THC if necessary. Many products manufactured for specialised brands contain no THC, as per compliance with FMCG distribution channels or pharmacy products.

Additionally, Sequoya’s European state-of-the-art facility manufactures product lines under strict Good Manufacturing Process (GMP) and ISO certified standards. Finally, the company offers a Certificate of Analysis (COA), Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS), and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) documentation for all products developed at their facilities to ensure compliance and product registration.

International brands in primary consumer & medical industries choose Sequoya. Sequoya’s clients are in fact leading European brands in dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition; as well as, pharmacy chains and pharmaceuticals. These companies are drawn to Sequoya in part due to the company’s approach, manufacturing private label product order specifically for the industries each product order is intended for. They apply the appropriate manufacturing standards from formulation to packaging for each of the industries named above.

Sequoya’s clean CO2 extraction technologies use the latest technological advancements to provide consistent, pure cannabinoid and terpene extracts that capture as much as 96% of the plants’ rich compounds.

In addition, the company adheres to strict quality analysis standards with a minimum of six stages of analysis for product accuracy using both High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) and Gas Chromatography (GC) methods. Furthermore, custom formulations include more rigorous testing in research & development for stability and solubility to ensure quality compliance and product specification accuracy for each batch.

CBD, Vitamins, and Herbal Supplement Options

Sequoya offers many options for companies to choose from, which are available to purchase wholesale or packaged for private label. When it comes to formulating CBD oils with Sequoya, the first step is selecting one of three base CBD Oil variants, Full Spectrum, Broad Spectrum and PureCBD+Oil (Sequoya’s product name for CBD Isolate & carrier oil).

Each base oil has different specifications that are designed to best align with the product’s purpose, target audience, distribution channel and compliance with local market rules around such specifics like THC levels.

For example, the base CBD Isolate & carrier oil is the isolated CBD cannabinoid, purified to a pharma grade purity and void of any other cannabinoids; including, having no THC. Hence the name PureCBD+Oil which is typically used in cases where the intended market has no tolerance for THC, or for products sold in pharmacies or pharmaceuticals.

Full Spectrum CBD Oil

This beneficial product showcases the full range of naturally occurring cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids found within hemp plants. CBD Full Spectrum Oil, is the richest form of CBD products a consumer or patient can obtain as it contains the Full Spectrum of cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenoids naturally occurring in the hemp & cannabis plant (included CBC cannabichromene, CBG Cannabigerol, CBDV cannabidivarin). All Sequoya hemp oils undergo triple filtration for maximum product clarity, purity and stability, and all products are quality tested 6 to 8 times delivering precise profile specification & consistency from batch to batch.

Businesses looking to develop unique, specialised product lines can choose optional supplement additions like herbal supplements, vitamins, flavours, and product colours. Sequoya’s Full Spectrum CBD oil is offered in various concentration levels ranging from 3% to 30%. In addition, they offer 10ml, 20ml, and 30ml options for bottle sizes.

PureCBD + Oil

Pure CBD + Oil is one of Sequoya’s exclusive formulas derived from 99% CBD isolate mixed with a base carrier such as hemp seed oil or MCT coconut oil. This crystal clear product contains 0% THC and is specially designed for distribution in markets with zero tolerance for the psychoactive cannabinoid. Our Pure CBD formula has zero THC as it is based on the purest form of CBD Isolate. This product is specially developed for either pharmaceutical applications or distribution in regions with no tolerance for THC.

As this product is often packaged

Specialised brand formulas can include additives of unique flavours, vitamins, and herbal supplements, while child safety locks or dosing caps and syringes are options for packaging.

Broad Spectrum CBD Oils

Sequoya’s Broad Spectrum CBD Oils are similar to their Full Spectrum CBD Oils as they contain all of the naturally occurring compounds found within hemp plants. However, Broad Spectrum CBD Oils are further refined during extraction to reduce THC levels to <0.05%. These oils are becoming increasingly popular in Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) distribution markets as they alleviate issues when shipping products internationally. Broad Spectrum CBD Oils can also be formulated with flavours, vitamins, and herbal supplements to create specialised brands.

