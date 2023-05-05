By Betty Henderson • 05 May 2023 • 14:10

Marbella received the most Blue Flags on the Costa del Sol with nine. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Marbella

THE Costa del Sol has been awarded a record number of Blue Flags in 2023, cementing its status as one of the most beautiful and eco-friendly stretches of coastline in Europe in awards announced on Thursday, May 4.

The Blue Flag is an internationally recognised symbol of quality for beaches and marinas, and this year, a total of 56 Blue Flags were awarded to the Costa del Sol, an increase of three from last year. 47 of them were located in Malaga which won the most awards in Andalucia, thanks to Axarquia also performing well.

The Costa del Sol’s Blue Flags are particularly noteworthy because they are spread across 14 towns, demonstrating a commitment to environmental protection and sustainable tourism throughout the region.

In addition to Marbella’s nine Blue Flags, other towns that have earned the award this year include Mijas, Torremolinos, and Fuengirola.

As well as the Blue Flags, special mentions were given to three towns on the Costa del Sol that make the greatest efforts in environmental education, lifeguard services, and accessibility for people with disabilities.

This year, Mijas was distinguished for its excellent lifeguard service, while the town’s Centro de Interpretación de las Torres Vigías en Mijas received the ‘Blue Centre’ award.

Spain continues to lead in the global ranking of Blue Flags with the country obtaining a staggering 729 Blue Flags. Andalucia ranked second in the country with 148, second only to Valencia’s 153.

The beaches recognised with a Blue Flag on the Costa del Sol were:

Fuente de la Salud (Benalmádena)

Torrebermeja-Santa Ana (Benalmádena)

Ancha (Casares)

Boliches-Gaviotas (Fuengirola)

Carvajal (Fuengirola)

Castillo (Fuengirola)

Fuengirola (Fuengirola)

Caleta (Malaga)

El Dedo (Malaga)

El Palo (Malaga)

Malagueta (Malaga)

Misericoria (Malaga)

Pedregalejo (Malaga)

San Andrés (Malaga)

Sabinillas (Manilva)

Adelfas-Alicate (Marbella)

Casablanca (Marbella)

El Cable (Marbella)

El Faro (Marbella)

La Fontanilla (Marbella)

Nagüeles (Marbella)

Puerto Banús-Levante (Marbella)

San Pedro de Alcántara (Guadalmina/ Marbella)

Venus-Bajadilla (Marbella)

Calahonda I (Royal Beach – La Luna) (Mijas)

El Bombo (Mijas)

El Chaparral (Mijas)

La Cala (Mijas)

Los Álamos (Torremolinos)

Alcaidesa- El Faro (San Roque)

Cala Sardina (San Roque)

Torreguadiaro (San Roque)

The marinas recognised with a Blue Flag on the Costa del Sol were:

Alcaidesa Marina

Puerto Deportivo de Benalmádena

Puerto Deportivo de Estepona

Puerto Deportivo de La Duquesa (Manilva)

Puerto Deportivo de Marbella, S.A.

Puerto José Banús (Marbella)

Puerto Deportivo Sotogrande, S.A.